Fred Burton Lutes Fred Burton Lutes, passed away April 22, 2021. Burton was born February 24, 1983 in Boulder, Colorado to David and Carol Lutes. At 18 months old he moved with his family to Belgrade, Montana, where he attended school. For the later part of his life, Burton was residing at Jacob's Home, a Counterpoint Residential group setting in Livingston, Montana. Burton was non-verbal but communicated his likes and dislikes clearly, and was attached to his family and staff. Being mischievous by nature, he enjoyed teasing and liked to test new staff to see what he could get away with. He also had a great sense of humor and loved taking his siblings' belongings and putting them in his special bag. His favorite things to do were going on car rides, listening to music, and being with one person. Miraculously he surprised us during the last year of shutdown as he enjoyed the calm but fun atmosphere of his home, not having to go anywhere, and receiving plenty of individual attention. He was loved by his family and the staff at Counterpoint. He is survived by his parents, David and Carol Lutes; brothers, Kevin (Gretchen) Lutes, Michael Lutes; sisters, Stephanie (Wayne) Manning, Jennifer Lutes, Christine (Casey) Durbin, and Michelle (Mitch) Benson; nieces and nephews Ingrid and Conrad Lutes, Amelia and Ellie Lutes, Melina, Harmony and Bennet Manning, Kayla Lutes, Sam and Luke Durbin, Grace Benson and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The Lutes family would like to express their gratitude to Liberty Bell-Hedges, Jacob's Home Manager and all of the dedicated staff at Counterpoint for their kind and compassionate care of Burton. A Memorial Funeral Service will be held at Living Hope Church on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Shad Durgan officiating. Graveside committal and burial will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery. A reception will follow the graveside service at the Living Hope Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Counterpoint Inc., 116 East Lewis Street, Livingston, MT 59047. Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the tribute page and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.