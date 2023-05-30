Benjamin Matthew Lukes "Ben" age 88, passed away in Bozeman on May 26, 2023 of congestive heart failure. He was born September 15, 1934 in Reynolds Township, Long Prairie, MN, the fourth son of Anton J. and Sylvia E. (Brooks) Lukes. He attended district 15 grade school in Gutches Grove and graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1952. He served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956 and was stationed in Germany. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1959 with a B.S. degree in Forest Management. In September of 1960 Ben married Judy Perkins in Long Prairie.
Ben's career with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took him and his family to various locations including Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana, and Alaska. Wetlands acquisition was the major part of his career. In Alaska he was involved in the Alaska National Interest Land Conservation Act (ANILCA) signed into law by President Jimmy Carter. ANILCA was considered the most significant conservation legislation of the USA as it more than doubled the area of land in conservation programs.
In 1986 Ben and four companions were hunting mountain goats in Alaska. While returning, at night, aboard a 46' fishing boat, the boat struck a rock. The men immediately donned life suits and paddled 3.5 miles to shore in a 10' inflatable raft. With no food, two knives and a cigarette lighter, they survived until the Coast Guard rescued them five days later. The five-day period was an interesting experience in psychology, sampling kelp, nettles and mussels.