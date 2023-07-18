Darrell Luke was born in Madison County, Iowa. He married the love of his life, Barbara Mahan in 1966. They were blessed with three children. Their daughter was born to the Lord, and their two boys have gone on to have successful lives. He held many different positions in his life including being a member of the National Guard, the telephone company, farming for his family and others, operating heavy equipment, and carrying mail for the Post Office, where he retired. His job at the post office took him and his family to Belgrade, Montana in 1990. Darrell loved the outdoors and enjoyed the mountains immensely. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, having been successful in at least 14 states in his lifetime. Darrell returned to Winterset in 2010, to his family farm.
He has left a long line of friends in Montana and Iowa, and family that will miss him tremendously. He is survived by his sisters, Gayla, and Karla, brother Danny, along with many nieces and nephews. His sons Edgar (Maggie) of Winterset, and Justin of Henderson, NV. His grandchildren, Kaylee, Jaiden, Faith, Cooper, and Gage.
He was welcomed at the gates by his wife, Barbara (Mahan), daughter, Angela, his parents, Rex and Marybelle (Jickling) Luke, and brother-in-law Wayne Barr. We imagine he and Barb were so happy to finally be reunited after so long.
Darrell requested no funeral, as he didn't want his family and friends to be sad. Cremation has taken place, per his request. Darrell Luke Rex Luke
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.