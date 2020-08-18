Keith Alan Lukas Keith Alan Lukas, 62, of Livingston, Montana, passed away of natural causes on Friday, August 14, 2020 with the love of his family at his side. Visitation and viewing will be available Thursday, August 20, from 1-3:30 at Franzen-Davis with the funeral to honor Keith beginning at 3:30. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the obituary and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com.
