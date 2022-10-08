Stephen Luckey Steve Luckey, warrior extraordinaire has won his final battle and is now resting peacefully and comfortably in the hands of our Lord God. Not only was Steve the ultimate warrior, but his life was exceptional in ways that most of us will never experience. An expert marksman, a Marine fighter pilot, commercial airline pioneer, and an international aviation security expert were just some of the roles he played and the talents he had during his extraordinary life. Steve was born on March 8, 1940 in Emmaus, PA, the son of Charles("Chick") and Mabel Luckey. He grew up in the beautiful Pocono Mountains where much like his father he developed a love for the outdoors; hunting, fishing, exploring and all things that led to adventure. He graduated from Pocono High School in East Stroudsburg and later focused on physics and mathematics while attending the University of Pennsylvania. Steve's military career began in the Marine Corp becoming an officer and earning his Naval Aviator wings in Pensacola, FL. He flew the A-4 Skyhawk (his favorite jet), the U-10 Helio Courier, and became aircraft carrier qualified. He proudly served in the Vietnam War in 1966 and 1967, both on the ground and in the air. Steve was selected for duty as a psychological warfare specialist and counterinsurgency operative, founding the Kit Carson Scout Program, ultimately earning the Bronze Star. Steve's professional journey took him into the world of commercial aviation as a pilot for Northwest Airlines. He became chairman of the Air Line Pilots Association Security Committee, designing and influencing security strategies that continue today. An unyielding patriot, even after retirement he continued to chair ALPA security, worked closely with the FBI on aviation security, owned his own security consulting business and was an expert firearms consultant for NEMO Arms. In 2010 and in honor of his aviation security career Steve was presented with the ALPA David L. Behncke Lifetime Achievement Award which has only been given four times in ALPA's 90 year history. Steve could often be found in the Tobacco Root Mountains of Montana riding his favorite horse Judd where he owned and operated a successful outdoor guide and outfitting business. These adventures combined Steve's interest in guns with his love of the outdoors, and gave his children many fond memories spending time with their Dad on backpacking and hiking trips. Steve's love of life extended to his personal life, where his relationships were both passionate and loving. His children unquestionably carry on his legacy of hard work, drive for accomplishment and a belief in living life to its fullest. Steve met his match and soulmate, Jeannie, later in life, and as he often said, "I married my best friend" in 2004. Living in Kalispell, MT they had many of the same passions, shared so many adventures together, and traveled constantly, including a honeymoon trip to Tasmania. There was never a dull moment until the late in life diagnosis of MS began to interfere with the fun. Nonetheless, Steve always considered himself a "lucky man" as evidenced in his own autobiography. Even in his final days he remained positive and could still bring a beautiful smile to his face. Steve is survived by his wife, Jeannie, and all of his loving family: Stephanie Luckey Fehr & Eric (Matthew, Ashley & Erika), Judd Luckey & Kelly (Benjamin), Sara Luckey Hendrickson & Daryn (Parker & Preslee), Megan Luckey Santos & Jefferson (Harrison & Livingston), step-children, Jennifer Parson, Bill Parson, Jr, Chris Parson & Stephanie (Hailey). A memorial service will be held at Saint Matthew's Catholic Church in Kalispell, MT on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 1PM, followed by burial with military honors at Conrad Memorial at 2:30 PM and a celebration of life at the Buffalo Hills Golf Club beginning at 3PM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Semper Fi and America's Fund, ALERT Endowment or any charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the care of Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home and Crematory.