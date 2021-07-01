Fridley Mae Luce Fridley Mae Luce, born December 23, 2020, became an angel on June 26, 2021. For a few months she blessed us with her presence, her smile lit up our lives. When she smiled, you had to smile. And she smiled often. For those who knew her, that beautiful face and smile is embedded in their memory forever. Fridley was a happy baby with a sunny personality. She welcomed all. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her parents Wes and Kimi (Watts) Luce and her brother Lucas. Also grandparents Gayle and Myles Watts, Mark and Julie Luce, and Priscilla Cook; great grandparents Audrey Watts, Ron and Dawn Ward, Granny Louise Loening, and Allen Luce; and God Father Adam Olson along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services will be at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Interment will be at the Cottonwood Cemetery, Ismay, Montana at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 2, 2021. Thank you Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home of Miles City for your extraordinary efforts in providing the final services for Fridley. Condolences can be made to the family by visiting stevensonandsons.com.
