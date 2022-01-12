Lowe, Wesley D. Jan 12, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wesley D. Lowe Wesley Dean Lowe of Manhattan, MT and lately, Townsend, MT, passed peacefully away of natural causes surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Helena, MT. He was born on September 14, 1935, in Dayton, Washington to Grace Patrick and Todd Lowe. He was the 6th out of 7 children. His family lived in Dayton, WA where he attended all twelve years of school. He married Betty Arlene Whybark on November 23, 1956 in Dayton, Washington. Wes served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956. Wes was determined to provide for his family, even working up to 3 jobs at one time through the years. In 1980 Wes hired on with a small construction company in Bozeman, MT as Bookkeeper. As the company grew, so did Wes's role and he and retired 20 years later as the Office/Accounting Manager. After retiring and growing bored, he took a part-time job with a custom home builder in the Bozeman area and retired a second time at the age of 81. In his life Wes enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball and officiating football, basketball, baseball and softball for many years. He was very active in his church as well as family life. Wes is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Lowe; children Stephanie Grover (Rod), Brent Lowe (Joi), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces. Wes's children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews were the pride and joy of his life. We will celebrate Wes's life in Bozeman at Foothills Fellowship Church (4000 Springhill Road) on January 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Wes. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wesley D. Wesley Dean Lowe Baseball Work Commerce Company Washington Bozeman Mt Nephew Recommended for you