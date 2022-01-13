Support Local Journalism


Wesley D. Lowe A memorial service celebrating Wes' life will be held at Foothills Fellowship Church, 4000 Springhill Road in Bozeman on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Wes.

