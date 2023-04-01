LeEtta Loterbauer has moved on with the grace, dignity, and individuality she had maintained over her 92-year life span. LeEtta passed away on March 17, 2023, at her home in Bozeman. She leaves us all with memories of her charm, wit, momentum, and pride of self and home. LeEtta was born on May 4, 1930, in Redfield, SD to John and Letha Buising. She grew up and attended school in rural South Dakota. She began her lifelong marriage to Eddie Loterbauer on July 2, 1948, and together they raised three boys. LeEtta navigated the often long distance care needs of her second son who was exposed to Polio at 18 months. The family moved to Bozeman in 1959, leaving the farm life behind and embracing an active town life. Eddie worked nights at Darigold while LeEtta worked with the MSU Food Service. She balanced work with many family outdoor recreational pursuits, all the while joyfully maintaining the highest standards imaginable with an all-male household. Her attention to her personal beauty and style was unwavering. A fantastic woman now rests! LeEtta is survived by her sons, Stephen and Orvin Loterbauer; two grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie; son, Gale; and brothers, Dale and Russel Buising. A Graveside Service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in mid-May. Time and date to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com LeEtta Loterbauer Loterbauer
