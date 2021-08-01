Lord, Laurent Aug 1, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Laurent Lord lost his long battle against Alzheimer on July 27, 2021, at age 58, just shy of his 59th Birthday, at Spring Creek Inn Memory Care Community in Bozeman where he was wonderfully cared for full time since February 2020. Laurent had been slowly acquainted to the community, eagerly participating in the daily activities adapted to his need to always be busy, while making new friends in the residence from 2018. Laurent was born in Longueuil, Quebec, Canada in 1962, and was a longtime resident of 21 years in Bozeman. He is survived in the USA by his wife Johanne Lebeau, married in Edinburg Scotland in 1997, also from Quebec who he met in 1986, their children Berthiaume and Norbert Lord and their spouse and significant other. Laurent is also survived in Canada by his siblings, Gaetan, Remi, Martine Lord, and their own families. Laurent is predeceased by his parents Jeannette and Rodolphe, also Canadians. Laurent was a graduate of McGill University of Montreal in mechanical engineering and had also obtained a Diploma in Administrative Sciences at the HEC (Hautes Etudes Commerciales) of Montreal. He was at the service of Johnson Controls for 25 years until at the age of 53, his career was interrupted by the brain disorder. His work as a Project Manager in Building Management Systems had provided him with many travel opportunities, including taking him and his family to live all over the world for many years before they settled in Montana. As a successful project manager Laurent was sure a phenomenal problem-solver with undeniable connective skills, who often took difficult challenges, worked endlessly and relentlessly, performing at the highest levels. In the last 10 years or so of his life he developed great interests in outdoor activities and a great passion for road biking. He volunteered with Eagle Mount, helping others to downhill and cross-country ski, skate, and bike. His family is forever grateful to this local organization as Laurent transitioned smoothly from being a volunteer to being a client, who in his turn was helped by others to keep doing with grace, the activities that he loved so much. Because of the nature of Laurent's life and travels, friends and family members are scattered all over the world. Therefore, there will be no service nor celebration of life at a specific location. A dedicated email (that can be requested through Johanne) is set up for family and friends to send personal correspondence to the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests anyone who knew Laurent and wants to pay respect and honor his life, may simply go out there into the world and consciously do something, for someone, a good deed, no matter how big or small, in his memory, to make the world a better place. Life is short and tomorrow is not promised so, let's make the world better, one little gesture at the time just as this ever so busy man took the time to help others through a local organization. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Laurent Lord Lord Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Laurent Lord Johanne Lebeau Sport Law Work Sociology Memory Norbert Lord Community Age Rodolphe Recommended for you