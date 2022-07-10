Kathleen A. Lockie, 70, of Bozeman, passed away on Sunday, June 5. Kathy was born in Great Falls, MT on October 13, 1951. She was adopted in 1958 by Sandy and Irene Dale at which time they moved to Harlem, MT. After moving to Bozeman where her parents ran a Coast to Coast, she graduated from Bozeman High School. She met Jim Lockie while working at Mountain View Motel which Jim's parents owned. They were married in October of 1971 and were able to celebrate 50 years of marriage in 2021. Together they were involved in the Senior Social Center for many years where Jim played drums and Kathy helped with meals and refreshments. Kathy was also extremely talented at needlework and many people to this day were recipients of her baby blankets, tablecloths, and other lovely needlework. She was preceded in death by her parents. Kathy is survived by her husband, Jim; brothers-in-law, Doug Lockie, Dave (Jennie) Lockie, and Jerry (Stephanie) Lockie; sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Wayne) Westburg and Joyce (Paul) Evanson; aunt, Lois Ljungren; cousin, Michael Rohrer; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A special thank you to the hospice nurses and chaplain as well as the employees at Brookdale for making Kathy's final days as peaceful as possible. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eagle Mount-Bozeman in Kathy's name. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 2 P.M. at Brookdale Springmeadows, 3175 Graf St, with a light reception to follow until 4 P.M. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Kathleen Lockie A. Lockie
