David Vander Lingenfelter

Peacefully and surrounded by his family and friends, David Vander Lingenfelter passed away on September 7, 2021, at the age of 50 after a short courageous battle with cancer. All who loved David will never forget his wit, humor and passionate love affair with his cars and outdoor adventures on wheels. David had a compulsive desire for excitement always ready to go on any outdoor adventures and road trips. He loved cruising with windows rolled down and racing engines in his luxury sports cars, riding ATVs, camping, fixing cars and having his big family gatherings. If you drive by his house on a sunny day, you'll see his fleet of sports cars and racers on the driveway. He had built great tolerance for high intensity risky adventures. He loved riding ATVs on the 10,600 acres white quarts dunes at 300 feet high on Memorial Day at Saint Anthony Sand Dunes with his family and friends.

David's beloved wife, Alejandra would always say, "David has no filters." He was a comedian at heart who had no boundaries. He could find humor in the most mundane life circumstances. David had an undeniable special connection with his grandson, Dayton. He assured Dayton will always have a part of him, the passion for cars and wild adventures. His love for him was unconditional. This will be his legacy reborn in his grandson. David was a true adventurer and a car enthusiast at heart that has left everlasting memories. He was always helpful to others and ascertained they got a taste of his humor.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Alejandra; six children and their families, Thalia, her spouse Drew and their son Dayton, Anika, Aj, Jewel, Viviana and Christian; his mother, Betty; mother and father-in-law Jesus and Lupita Lopez Vega; sisters April Zylstra, Elaine Casey and spouses Doug and Lance; his brother Christopher; sisters and brothers-in-law Conchita, Rocio Arveson, Marcia and Dave Fuller; dear friends Miguel and Joanne Perez, Mike and Robin Heitz and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was reunited in heaven with his loving father, Charles Lingenfelter.

Thalia: "My father showed me to never settle. He always pushed me to keep going and never give up. He was there in every step. He was my son's best friend for five years and was his Gopher Guts (a nickname Dad gave him). I could not have asked for a better grandfather for my son. I love you Dad."

Anika: "He was a great father who enjoyed going on trips, vacations, and always taught us new things. What I loved the most was he'd always take us to Saint Anthony Sand Dunes on Memorial Day weekends."

Aj: "My dad meant the world to me. He was always there with advice. He gave me the passion for cars I have today. My dad was my hero who showed me anything was possible. I love you dad."

Jewel: "He was not only my father, but also my best friend."

Viviana: "He was the only father I could wish for."

Christian: "You are everything in my life. I don't know where I would be without you in my life. Everything I stand for revolves around you. But the suffering is now over; you can rest now. I love you, Dad."

The absence of David's presence will leave a solemn void in our hearts. Join us to celebrate and share memories of David at his Celebration of Life reunion to be held at his family home on Saturday, October 2nd, at 3PM. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.