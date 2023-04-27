William "Bill" E. Lewis
William "Bill" E. Lewis William "Bill" E. Lewis was born in Bozeman, MT on March 12, 1944, to Pete and Mary (Biggs) Lewis.

Bill went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 25, 2023.

Bill built a life in Bozeman. He graduated from Bozeman Senior High School in 1962. After graduation, Bill joined the Army and then qualified Airborne, where he served his country for three years. Bill returned home after his discharge and fell in love with the girl next door. Bill and Betty Lou (Gossack) married on


