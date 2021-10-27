Lewis, Samuel Joseph Oct 27, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Samuel Joseph Lewis Samuel Joseph Lewis unexpectedly passed away at his home on October 16, 2021. He was 28 years old. The cause of death was sudden cardiac arrest. Truly a tragedy in a healthy, young man with such a kind soul. Sam was born May 6, 1993, to Brad and Jennifer Lewis in Pullman, WA. He was raised in Moscow, ID, graduating with honors from Moscow High School in 2011. He was a terrific athlete for the Moscow Bears, staring in football, basketball, baseball, and track. Sam attended Montana State University, where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Accounting in 2015 and a Master's in Professional Accounting in 2016. While attending MSU, he met the love of his life, Caitlin Cox. Sam immediately knew she was the one, and they were married in 2015. They have two beautiful children together, Bowen and Charlotte. Sam and Caitlin made Bozeman their home. He loved his beautiful wife and children. They were everything to him. He was a devoted husband and a wonderful dad. We hope that one day his children will understand what a great a person their father was. Sam once told his parents he would never leave Bozeman because he couldn't imagine not seeing the beautiful mountains every day. Sam worked as a staff accountant for two local CPA firms in Bozeman. He found professional happiness at HPW CPAs + ADVISORS. Sam's magnetic personality and dedicated work ethic stood out to both his clients and his coworkers. Sam touched the lives of so many. Saying that Sam was a friendly person is a tremendous understatement. Like it or not, Sam was going to be your friend. Close friends and strangers alike gravitated towards his infectious sense of humor, and he was never short of words to say. Anywhere you went with Sam, you were guaranteed to hear him say, "Wait, I met this person over here, come and say hi." Anyone who knew Sam will recall how much of a sports fanatic he was. Every Saturday in the fall, he could be found either at a Bobcat football game, tailgating with his favorite great aunt and uncle, Dick and Rita Fish, or watching his beloved Oregon Ducks. Just like his dad, Sam was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Sam also loved his Chicago Cubs. Last summer, he was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of watching his Cubbies at Wrigley Field (and stuffing himself full of Chicago Dogs). Sam enjoyed playing golf, as much as one can enjoy playing golf. He loved hiking around Bozeman, walking to the market with Caitlin and his kids, and spending time at his family's lake home in Idaho. If professional water tubing were a thing, he would have turned pro. He and his brother Alex dueled on the tubes every summer, triumphantly launching one another into the water for as long as they could hold on. Sam also was a fantastic water skier. He enjoyed his many trips to Kauai, Hawaii, and enjoyed the many activities the island had to offer. He also deeply appreciated time spent with the Cox family at their cabin in Red Lodge, MT, as well as the Cox Ranch near Lewistown, MT. Sam is survived by his wife Caitlin, son Bowen, daughter Charlotte, parents Brad and Jennifer, brother Alex (McKenna Ramsay), in-laws Shaun and Andrea Cox, brother-in-law Winston Cox (Khali Knadler), sister-in-law Christy Cox (Braden Molvig), paternal grandparents Jerry and Bert Lewis, maternal grandparents Denny and Tracy Fish and Diane Looney, aunt Theresa Thompson (Kat), uncle Jake Fish (Jenny), aunt Tracy Muller (Bryan), cousins Katie and Thomas Green, Corbin Fish, and Reece, Conor and Miranda Muller, maternal grandparents-in-law Paul and Judy Reid, parental grandparents-in-law Dick and Cheri Cox. Please remember Sam by petting your dog, hugging your family, playing "Brown Eyed Girl" for your kids, cheering on your favorite team (unless it's the Griz), and enjoying a beer with your best friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00PM on Saturday, October 30th, at the Best Western GranTree in Bozeman, MT. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Samuel Joseph Work Sport Accounting Dick Caitlin Cox Jennifer Lewis Paul Alex Tracy Muller Recommended for you