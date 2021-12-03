Lewis, Leland Jay Dec 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Leland Jay Lewis Fire Chief Leland Jay Lewis (ret.) 83, passed away on Nov. 22, 2021 with his wife Diana by his side. Lee, as was known by many, grew up in the Gallatin Valley among his treasured mountains, rivers and streams. His family was large with eight brothers and sisters and wonderful loving parents Eugene and Elva Lewis, Lee spent three years in the Army as a paratrooper after graduating from Bozeman High School. When he returned from the Army he attended MSU and later he joined the Bozeman Fire Department where he received many commendations and retired as Fire Chief. He leaves behind his wife Diana of 40 years, surviving children Lita Mohr, Brian Lewis, Jill Stowasser and Corey Widmer. The family would like to thank all hospice care folks who show their patients love and kindness. Lee loved helping, he spent his entire life do just that...Firemen do that instinctively. Graveside services will be announced next summer. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Leland Jay Lewis Elva Lewis Diana Military Social Services Lee Graveside Patient Folks Recommended for you