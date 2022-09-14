1925-2022 Jack Levitt was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. After he graduated from Washington High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1944-1946 and served on the USS Sawfish (SS-276) and the USS Springer (22-414). He attended George Pepperdine College where he received his B.A. degree in 1949. He then attended Law school at USC where he graduated with a Law degree in 1952. Jack worked his way through college as a movie projectionist in the Los Angeles area. In 1954, Jack married the love of his life, Kay Daubenberger. They moved to San Diego and had three children: Kristy, Steven, and Pamela. In 1972, Jack was appointed by Governor Ronald Reagan to the Superior Court Bench in the County of San Diego. He retired in 1988 and moved to Bozeman, Montana, where he engaged in Pro Bono settlements and mediations. Jack was a Freemason for more most of his life, from 1952 until 2022, with membership in several lodges in California, Hawaii, and Montana. In 1986, he was elected Most Worshipful Grand Master of F&AM of California and Hawaii. He strove to make the world a better place through his Masonic education and charity activities. Jack was an avid walker, skier, and golfer. He walked every morning no matter what time of year, down-hill skied until his late eighties, and golfed every day of golfing season until his ninety-sixth year. He was also a prolific writer of letters to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle Editor. He loved Big Band music, played billiards, and delighted in chocolate. He was an intelligent, benevolent man who will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife Kay and youngest daughter Pamela. He is survived by his daughter Kristy and son-in-law David Michael, son Steven and daughter-in-law Raquel, son-in-law Kimberly Stanfield, grandchildren: Nicholas, Patricia, Jack, Dillon, Joseph, and great grandchildren: Molly, Theodore, and Woodrow. Jack Levitt R. Levitt
