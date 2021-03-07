James Houston Lenon passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb 21, 2021, after a battle with gallbladder cancer, in Kalispell, Montana – where he was born 73 years ago. His life was full of many accomplishments and adventures. In highschool he was an avid ski racer and a four-year member of the Northern Division Junior National Team where he won a National Championship for the Downhill, and earned a place on the US Talent Squad in 1966. He continued his racing career at Montana State University, graduating in 1971 from the School of Architecture. Jamie co-founded the architectural firm Mattson, Prugh & Lenon in 1978 and later Prugh & Lenon Architects – acting as the principal architect on multiple Museum of the Rockies expansions, Bozeman area elementary and middle schools, Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, and numerous other civil and residential works. He was deeply loved by his community, generously sharing his gift of teaching and skiing with Eagle Mount for more than twenty-five years. His curiosity of other cultures and passion for food took him on countless journeys, from the mountains of Patagonia to the beaches of Fiji and to more European countries than you can count on both hands. In 2016, he retired to Flathead Lake, expanding his canoe collection and adding a pontoon boat. Jamie continued his passion for design and construction at the Somers home he shared with his wife and dogs, as well as the family cabin on Spoon Lake. His passing was preceded by his parents, Percy and Peg Lenon, and his sisters, Ann Daly and Jean Schlecten. Jamie is survived by his wife, Peg Lenon, his children, Emerson and Annie Lenon, daughter-in Jammie Taylor, son-in-law Sam Cochran, grandson, Cosmo Cochran, and a lifetime of friends. A celebration of his life will be held this summer, a gathering of stories, love, and laughter to honor the beloved. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Eagle Mount (eaglemount.org/support/). James "Jamie" Lenon Lenon
