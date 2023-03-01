Steven Douglas Lemon Steven Douglas Lemon, 67, of Belgrade, Montana passed away February 9, 2023. He was born May 10, 1955 to George Douglas Lemon and Helen Elaine (Waring) Lemon. He grew up in the Gallatin Valley and worked in the family fur business from a young age. He spent his summers ranching in Wyoming with family and graduated from Belgrade High School in 1973. Steve had a love for car racing, fishing, hunting, storytelling, and spending time with his friends and family. He spent the final years of his life traveling with friends to NASCAR races and making lifelong memories with his grandson. He is survived by his sisters, Sharon Sager, Karen (Tom) Kirwan, and Myra (Mike) Stavick; his very best lifelong friends who he considered brothers, Corwin (Celeste) Coughlin and Kim (Kimberly) Coughlin; former spouse, Carolyn Devney; daughter, Courtney (Chris) Hartenstein; grandson, Dax Hartenstein; and many beloved family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to victoryjunction.org in his memory. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.