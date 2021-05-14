Norene Anne Lemieux passed away on April 27th, 2021 in Campbell, CA formally of Bozeman, MT. Norene was born July 17th, 1939, the first of her family to be born in a "hospital". Growing up in remote Flaxville, MT where you had to make your own fun, which she did in spades. Part of the adventure was being related to half the town, so she embraced the role of 2nd mother to all her younger relatives. This is including her two younger sisters, Diane Spencer and Joanne Knapp both living in Missoula, MT. To quash the "Old Maid" moniker, she married at the advanced age of 21 and started her family. Monique Corne', Simonne Tregon (Philippe Tregon), Nicole Huber, and in turn four Grandchildren; Sophie Tregon, Pascale Tregon, Garrett Huber and Hailee Huber. Norene strived for something more, she began her educational journey at MSU when her youngest was a toddler. Norene plugged away and dedicated the next 25 years to earning her Masters. Armed with her degrees, Norene served as Co-Director of the Bozeman Help Center with her mentor Wendy Visscher as well as Director of the Gallatin Park County Youth Group Home. Later, she opened her private family therapy practice in Bozeman. In 2001, Norene moved to the California Bay Area to be closer to family and helped to manage the family restaurant. In 2003 she landed her dream job of helping Adults with Special Needs, teaching them life skills until she retired at age 75. A private family celebration will be held this summer to honor her request that no service be held. Lemieux Norene Anne Lemieux
