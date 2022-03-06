Charlotte Ann Schneider was born August 31, 1949, to Victor and Margerethe Wilken Schneider in Greeley, Colorado. After the birth of five boys, the family was thrilled to have their first girl! The farm family was completed with a total of nine children. Charlotte helped with the dairy and enjoyed showing animals, vegetables, and entering her hand made clothing at the Weld County Fair. Her involvement in 4-H would lead to her career path. She loved people and enjoyed helping them succeed in many areas of life. Charlotte was always ready with a laugh and was a positive person. As a layperson, she became a Stephen’s Minister in the Lutheran Church in order to help others through the challenges of life. Charlotte graduated from Windsor High School in 1967 and then went to Colorado State University. She earned a B.S. in Home Economics Education with a teaching certificate, and then moved to the San Luis Valley area of Colorado. This is where her real education began. She taught school and became a 4-H Extension Agent in order to keep teaching in another arena. She continued her education at Adams State University and obtained her Masters’ degree in Community Development with an emphasis on recreation. This combination of education, teaching, 4-H and extension work took Charlotte to a new 4-H Extension Service job in Alaska. Mt. St. Helens blew in 1980 while she was driving to Fairbanks. Alaska provided her with many different experiences, including driving the Alcan Highway, boating, prospecting, and flying within the Alaskan bush. Charlotte worked with the Tanana Chiefs Native Corporation and placed the first 4-H agent to work within the Native villages to encourage participation in 4-H. Charlotte was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame in 2003 for her dedication and service. Charlotte met and married Bruce Lehmann at Fairbanks Lutheran Church in 1985. After leaving Alaska in 1990, they lived in Oregon and Montana before returning to Colorado in 2001. Charlotte and Bruce were married for 35 years. She is survived by brothers Alvin, Jack (Cheryl), David, Dennis (Peggy) Schneider, sister Vickie (David) Dwyer; sister-in-law Elaine Schneider, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, and brothers Robert, LeRoy and Jim Schneider. A celebration of life service will be held June 3, 2022 at 10:30 am at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7755 Greenstone Trail, Ft. Collins, CO 80525. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Donations may be made to: The National Multiple Sclerosis Society or to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Written condolences may be sent to: Leigh Hinojosa, 790 Bluegrass Way, Windsor CO 80550. Online condolences may be left at: https://www.marksfuneralservice.com/memorials/charlotte-lehmann/4862322/obituary.php. Charlotte Lehmann Ann Lehmann