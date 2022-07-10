Donna Jean Lehman passed away from cancer on July 2, 2022, at the age of 96. Donna was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa, on March 22, 1926, to Marion C. Vanderlinden and Enola L. Thompson. Her parents divorced when she was very young, and her mother married John McDonald who became her beloved Daddy. The family relocated to the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois, where she attended school and graduated from Sullivan High School in 1944. After graduation she worked in the drafting department of A.C. Nielsen's where she pursued her love of art and math. During this time, she also attended the American Academy of Fine Arts on a scholarship. In 1947 she moved to California, worked for Bank of America, and later married and raised her three children as a stay-at-home Mom - her most cherished job. She dedicated much of her time to her children's many activities. When her children were in school, she helped run the appliance store she co-owned with her husband. For the next 22 years and prior to retiring in 2001 at age 75, she worked for a small advertising newspaper. Donna loved her family with all of her heart and welcomed each grandchild and great-grandchild with open arms. In 2005 she moved to Montana to be near her daughters and their families. She loved reading, doing crossword and sudoku puzzles (in ink), and knitting thousands of baby hats for the Bozeman Health newborn nursery. We will all miss Mom/Grandma/GG's quick wit and sassy personality. She is survived by her children, Jack (Tawnie) Lehman of Bozeman, Montana, Susan (Russ) Nelson of Belgrade, Montana, and Lori (Kent) Porter of Bozeman, Montana; her grandchildren Scott (Kristin) Lehman, Dan (Jenni) Krause, Tandi (Scott) Carroll, Eric (Carli) Krause, Becca (Matthew) Valen, and Stephanie (Miguel Razo) Nelson; ten great grandchildren; her sister Mari (Cliff) DeManty; and her niece Amy (Ryan) Husted. Donna's family would like to thank Bozeman Health, especially Paul and Kole, for the wonderful care they gave Mom. Also, a special thank you to Compassus Hospice and their caregivers Matt, Doreen, Sarah, Andi, Becca and the entire staff. Their compassion and guidance were such a comfort. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at 2PM on Friday, August 12th, at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, you might consider donating to ALS at Golden West Chapter, PO Box 565, Agoura Hills, CA 91376-0565, in memory of her former husband, John Lehman; or The American Cancer Society in memory of Donna Lehman. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Donna Lehman Jean Lehman