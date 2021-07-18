Bonnie Lawson was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was called home to be with the Lord after a valiant fight with cancer at the age of 74. Bonnie was born July 7, 1946, in Ventura, CA to Christopher J. Waugh & Evelyn M. Baird. Bonnie saw the world as her canvas and her perspective on life made everything colorful. Her creativity began at a very young age. She enjoyed all types of art medium, but watercolor was her passion. She grew up painting the beaches of California and her focus shifted to mountains and horses when she moved to Montana in 1993. When Bonnie wasn't holding a paintbrush, she was with her horses or tending to her garden. She was loved by everyone who had the honor of knowing her. Friends and family described her as an inspirational treasure who was full of life and love. She was the epitome of grace and her love for others was unconditional. Bonnie was blessed with a wonderful family, country, and friends. She loved using her talents to help others and her Catholic Faith meant everything to her. She is survived by her husband, Arthur Lawson, her daughter Laurynn Olson (James), her granddaughter Clara Olson, her stepson Jeffrey Lawson (Teena), her brother Michael Waugh, and her sister Christine Madruga. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11AM Saturday, July 24th, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church; Graveside immediately following at Sunset Hills Cemetery and a reception to be held at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, please support Relevant Radio, which meant so much to Bonnie. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Bonnie Lawson Mae Lawson
