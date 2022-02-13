Art Lawson was called home to be with the Lord at the age of 88 on January 28, 2022. He was looking forward to spending eternity with his dear wife Bonnie, whom he was married to for 37 years. Art grew up as an only child in Visalia, CA. He fondly remembered spending summers in Sequoia National Park with his parents. He graduated from Visalia Union High School in 1951. He received his associates degree at the College of the Sequoias in 1953 and his bachelor's degree at the University of Redlands in 1955. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1962 as 1st Lieutenant from the 1st Marine Division, 5th Marine Regiment. He spent the following eight years as a project manager for North American Rockwell Corporation, Space Division, for the Apollo Moon Program. In 1970 Art became the manager and chief executive officer of Carson/Dominguez Industrial Council, which was a major industrial trade association in Southern California. Art moved to Montana in 1993, where he and his wife built their dream home in the country surrounded by their Morgan horses and Old English Sheepdogs. During his time in Montana, he enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, fishing, and camping. In his later years he spent his time reading and riding his beloved John Deer lawn mower. He is survived by his five children, eleven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service on Saturday, March 19th at 11 a.m. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Arthur Lawson Paul Lawson
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.