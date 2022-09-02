Patricia (Patsy) Laudato, 81, of Penrose, CO passed away into the hands of her Lord on June 8, 2022 in Colorado Springs, CO with her husband and daughters by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents and children, Michael and Laurie. She was born to Andrew and Marion (St. Germaine) LaRoque on April 30, 1941 in Wolf Point, Montana. She became Fremont Green's daughter when he married Marion and later, the loving, older sister to Eileen, Tommy, Diane and Donna. She attended Immaculate Conception Grade School and Wolf Point High School. Shortly after High School, she met and married William Kent (Kenny) Laudato on August 1, 1960. They were blessed with four children: Debbie, Monica, Laurie and Michael; and bonus daughter Margie Messer. Patsy devoted herself to her family. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, she was a bus driver where she worked until the family returned to their Montana roots. Her faith in God sustained her, especially with the loss of two children. She relied on our Lord during her painful medical issues. She prayed and read the bible daily, relying on God for strength. She will be most remembered and missed by family and friends for her great sense of humor and contagious laugh. She is survived by her husband Kenny; daughters: Debbie Just (Will), Monica King (Danny), and Margie Messer; grandchildren: Jonathan, Aaliyah, Jessica, Rebecca, Kaetlin and Jarhet; great grandchildren: Evelyn, Russell, Zayla, Zahki and Amelia; siblings Eileen, Tommy, Diane and Donna; as well as many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. at Belgrade Christian Assembly in Belgrade, MT on September 6, 2022. Interment of ashes will take place at 12:00 P.M. on September 8, 2022 at Greenwood Cemetery in Wolf Point, MT. Laudato Patricia Ann Laudato
