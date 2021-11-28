Gaylord Lasher

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Born to Leone and Gaylord (Bud) Lasher in McClusky, N.D. in 1938, Gaylord Lasher passed away on Nov. 16th. He spent summers working in Glacier National Park during his early 20’s where he found the love of his life , Sharon Ryding. They were married for 61 years. Eventually, he obtained several degrees in Education, teaching and working as Superintendent of Schools. Gay was happiest hiking, fishing and picking huckleberries in the mountains of Montana. He will be remembered for his encyclopedia of a mind, his quick wit and compassionate heart. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Lasher, their three children, Tristan, Jennifer and James and also his two grandchildren William and Magenta Reynolds. A memorial service will be planned in Bozeman in the Spring of 2022. Any condolences for Sharon and family can be sent to glasher1@gmail.com. Gaylord Lasher Lasher

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you