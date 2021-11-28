Lasher, Gaylord Nov 28, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Born to Leone and Gaylord (Bud) Lasher in McClusky, N.D. in 1938, Gaylord Lasher passed away on Nov. 16th. He spent summers working in Glacier National Park during his early 20’s where he found the love of his life , Sharon Ryding. They were married for 61 years. Eventually, he obtained several degrees in Education, teaching and working as Superintendent of Schools. Gay was happiest hiking, fishing and picking huckleberries in the mountains of Montana. He will be remembered for his encyclopedia of a mind, his quick wit and compassionate heart. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Lasher, their three children, Tristan, Jennifer and James and also his two grandchildren William and Magenta Reynolds. A memorial service will be planned in Bozeman in the Spring of 2022. Any condolences for Sharon and family can be sent to glasher1@gmail.com. Gaylord Lasher Lasher Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags William Sharon Lasher Jennifer Tristan James Magenta Reynolds Condolence Recommended for you