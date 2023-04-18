Let the news come to you

Jerry LaRoque, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, as well as an accomplished teacher, high school basketball coach, and outdoor enthusiast, passed away April 4th at the age of 80. He leaves behind a legacy of love, commitment, and adventure that will be remembered and cherished by all who knew him.

Born in 1943, Jerry spent his life embracing the world around him, and his passion for life and adventure made him an inspiration to all who met him. He was married for 59 years to his high school sweetheart, Tisha LaRoque, and together they built a beautiful life and family.

Jerry dedicated 25 years to teaching in Montana, retiring in 2002. His career took him from town to town, coaching high school basketball and football and making a lasting impact on countless young lives. His love of sports began in his youth growing up in Williston ND where he played for the Coyotes alongside teammate Phil Jackson who later went on to play and coach in the NBA. Jerry played football in college before embarking on his teaching career. His crowning achievement in coaching came in 1974 when he led the Three Forks Wolves to their first state championship, defeating Terry in the Championship game. This historic win was made even more remarkable by the team's win over Manhattan in the Divisional Tournament, ending their impressive 41-game winning streak. Among the standout players on that championship team was Mick Durham, who later enjoyed a coaching career of his own, including 24 years coaching the Montana State Bobcats, with 16 of those years as head coach.


