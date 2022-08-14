Due to a major press malfunction, the Saturday, August 13th edition of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle was not printed.
However, you can view today's electronic replica newspaper by clicking on the E-edition link in the top left corner of our webpage
The plan is to print both the Saturday and Sunday editions tonight and have them delivered on Sunday morning.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Cheryl Ann Lanphear With heavy hearts, we announce that our dear daughter, sister, and friend, Cheryl Ann Lanphear, passed away on August 6, 2022, in Boise, ID. She was born on December 3, 1961, in Bozeman to Donald and Dona Lanphear. She is now in the loving arms of her Father and no longer in pain. Cheryl was a kind and generous woman whose greatest joy was in serving others. She did all things creative: cooking, baking, quilting, cross stitching, and was a Master Chocolatier. Much of this creativity was done through Grand Avenue Christian Church. Cheryl won many baking and crafting awards through fairs and contests. Her insurance work gave her fulfillment as she served her clients—making it as easy on them as possible. Many of Cheryl's clients became long-time friends. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Donald; brother, Douglas; grandparents, Donald & Nina (Pinkerton) McNeil, Robert Lanphear, Francis (Weyand) Lanphear, and Beltz & Frank Beltz; and uncle, Lawrence Babich. Cheryl is survived by her mother, Dona (McNeil) Lanphear; sister, Shawna Lanphear; sister-in-law, Stacy (Ferguson) Lanphear Cattrell; aunt and uncle, John & Debbie McNeil; aunt, Sherry (McNeil) Babich; and many cousins. A Graveside Service will be held on August 19, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. All are welcome. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
