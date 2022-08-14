Cheryl Ann Lanphear
Buy Now

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Cheryl Ann Lanphear With heavy hearts, we announce that our dear daughter, sister, and friend, Cheryl Ann Lanphear, passed away on August 6, 2022, in Boise, ID. She was born on December 3, 1961, in Bozeman to Donald and Dona Lanphear. She is now in the loving arms of her Father and no longer in pain. Cheryl was a kind and generous woman whose greatest joy was in serving others. She did all things creative: cooking, baking, quilting, cross stitching, and was a Master Chocolatier. Much of this creativity was done through Grand Avenue Christian Church. Cheryl won many baking and crafting awards through fairs and contests. Her insurance work gave her fulfillment as she served her clients—making it as easy on them as possible. Many of Cheryl's clients became long-time friends. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Donald; brother, Douglas; grandparents, Donald & Nina (Pinkerton) McNeil, Robert Lanphear, Francis (Weyand) Lanphear, and Beltz & Frank Beltz; and uncle, Lawrence Babich. Cheryl is survived by her mother, Dona (McNeil) Lanphear; sister, Shawna Lanphear; sister-in-law, Stacy (Ferguson) Lanphear Cattrell; aunt and uncle, John & Debbie McNeil; aunt, Sherry (McNeil) Babich; and many cousins. A Graveside Service will be held on August 19, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. All are welcome. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you