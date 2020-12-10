Leroy (Roy) Lammer, beloved son, husband, partner, father and grandfather, left this world in the soft morning hours of December 7, 2020 at the Boise, Idaho home of his son Chris and daughter-in-law Holly Lammer, who saw him off with great care. Roy was 90. Before Alzheimers Dementia took him from us and from himself, Roy was smart, practical, curious, often funny and always kind. Roy was born in Edgeley, ND and raised in Minneapolis, MN and Aurora, CO. After serving in the US Air Force during the Korean War Roy was the first in his family line to earn a college degree. He worked in aeronautical electrical engineering for more than 37 years. After retiring in 1992 he turned his engineering skills into art by building a beautiful retirement cabin in the woods of north eastern Washington with his wife Wanda, then creating hundreds of leaded and fused glass art pieces in his studio there. Roy and Wanda moved to Bozeman, Montana in 2010 and many of his glass art pieces shine on in our community. Roy also volunteered for years at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank. After Wanda's death in 2014 Roy found new love at age 85 when he met and partnered with Judy Williams. Together, Roy and Judy taught us it's never too late to find new love. Roy was immensely pleased with and proud of his family members. He is greatly loved and missed by his sweetheart Judy, daughter Alaina Lammer Knight (Phil), sons Chris (Holly) and Paul (Emmilly) and his grandchildren Zoe and Phineas Lammer. In honor of Roy's wishes, no public service will be held. A private celebration of his life will be held post-pandemic when family will gather in his honor. Lammer Leroy (Roy) Lammer
