Karen Ann (Berry) Lamb Karen Ann (Berry) Lamb, 69, passed away on January 25, 2021 in Longmont, CO. She was born in West Branch, Michigan to Joe and Eleanor Berry on December 21, 1951 and is survived by her sister, Susan Berry and her nephew, Henry Berry, both of Bozeman. Karen spent her early life in Bozeman and she loved the outdoors. Her family went camping every weekend. After a few years of staying in the Berry's homemade "not bear-proof" camper, she was so glad when they bought a cabin on the Gallatin River. She also loved skiing at Bridger Bowl but the icy roads often had her in the ditch, laughing so hard she couldn't get out until Dad came to the rescue. In high school, Karen and her friends dragged Main Street every chance she got, looking for new friends and cute boys. After she graduated from Bozeman Senior High, she was a Girl Scout counselor in Augusta, Mt. She was in charge of the young scouts and loved the experience. Karen received a degree in Nursing at Montana State University, and was recognized for her outstanding patient care, especially in geriatrics. Karen moved to Colorado after college and lived in the Denver/Boulder area for thirty years. She made many lifelong friends there.
