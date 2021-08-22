Krsa-Pellegrino, Debbie Jo Aug 22, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Debbie Krsa-Pellegrino, 66, of Manhattan, MT passed away August 1, 2021. She was born in Garden City, MI on August 22, 1954 to Joseph and Shirley (Girard) Harris. Debbie went to high school in Plymouth, MI and has lived in Plymouth, MI, Oakland, CA, Lewisville, TX, Flower Mound, TX and Manhattan, MT. Debbie loved the outdoors, fishing and ranch work. She loved Montana and considered Bozeman home. Debbie will be remembered most for her kind heart and willingness to help other horse owners that have horse's with dietary/health issues. Debbie is survived by her husband Phillip, mother Shirley Harris of Panama City, FL; children Mathew Pellegrino of Manhattan, MT, Addy (Jason) Mosley of Garland, TX, and Dawn Hoadley of Dallas, TX; three grandchildren; Kendall, Alynn, Zoey, siblings Dennis Krsa of Bradenton, FL, Kevin Walsh of Gwian, MI, and Jacki (Fred) Vinci of Cape Fair, MO; and nieces and nephews Michelle and Andrea of Nashville, TN and Mike Vinci of Garner, IA. In lieu of flowers, plant a tree at alivingtribute.org. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, August 25th, at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center - live streaming at https://youtu.be/JDMcGQ8g9xs, with burial to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com Debbie Krsa-Pellegrino Jo Krsa-Pellegrino Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Debbie Krsa-pellegrino Montana Ethnology Zootechnics Zoology Worship Shirley Harris Dennis Krsa Mathew Pellegrino Mi Ranch Recommended for you