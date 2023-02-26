David Allen Krogstad passed away on February 21, 2023 in Helena, Montana. Dave was born on May 17, 1949 in Montevideo, Minnesota to Vilmer and Alice Krogstad. Being born on May 17th which is Norway's Independence Day, made his full blood Norwegian father very proud and telling his full blooded Swedish mother "ya, das Gut!!!" In 1952, the family moved to Great Falls, MT where he grew up and graduated from CM Russell in 1967. He enlisted in the US Army serving 3 years with the 293rd Military Police Company of the 579th Military police battalion at Fort Meade, Maryland. The Battalion was a riot control missioned unit that helped protect the White House in the District of Columbia during the moratorium demonstrations in 1969. They also helped in the protection of the Pentagon during the May Day activities and Fort Dix in New Jersey during anti-war demonstrations there - both in 1971. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant E-5 On September 8, 1971 he joined the Bozeman Police Department and retired on May 31, 1992. In 1974 he married Constance Blackwood in Bozeman and from this union 3 beautiful children were born: Jeff, Pat and Karen. In 1987 they divorced. His greatest joy was seeing his grandkids Carson, Brayden, Jesse, and Beckett. He retired in Helena in 2006 to take advantage of medical services at the VA at Fort Harrison. During his life he loved to travel in the US and Canada. He loved the Oregon Coast especially. He cruised the inside passage of Alaska and also saw Anchorage, Mount Denali, Fairbanks, Homer and Whittier. He was preceded in death by his parents Vilmer and Alice Krogstad. He is survived by his brother Steven (Marianne) Krogstad, Sons Jeff (Neal) Krogstad, Patrick (Melissa) Krogstad, and daughter Karen (Fred) Ley. He had two nieces Kristin (Matthew) Jensen, Ayme Krogstad, four grandkids Carson, Brayden, Jesse, Beckett, and one great-nephew Blake. Dave wished for no formal funeral and for cremation for which his kids will spread his ashes in Alaska, Oregon, the Spanish Peaks and the remaining to be buried in the Veterans section at Highland Cemetery in Great Falls, MT with his Father and Mother. A Memorial/party is planned for May 13th, 2023 at 1:11pm at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center in Gallatin Gateway, Montana. Dad always finished his letters to us kids: "Be Good, Be Smart, & Be Careful out there" David Krogstad Allen Krogstad
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.