Shirley R. Kreiger Shirley R. Kreiger, 74, passed away June 28, 2023, in Livingston, MT. Shirley was born on February 19, 1949, in Big Timber, MT to Joseph and Yvonne "Jimmy" Collins.
Shirley married Edward Kreiger in St. Anthony's Idaho on September 15, 1964. Shirley and Ed had four children, Deanna, Cheryl, Edward and Daniel.
Shirley worked for the Livingston Public School District for 26 years.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Edward Kreiger, son, Edward Kreiger Jr., Mother Yvonne Pate (Jimmy), Father Joe Collins, sister Patricia Collins and brother Richard Collins.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Deanna (West) Weickum of Bozeman, MT and their children Kristen Tecca, JT Tecca (Jasmine), Dillon Weickum and Dawson Weickum. Daughter Cheryl Kreiger (Chad Kimpton) of Whitefish, MT, and their children Holly Miller (James Bright), Tyler Miller (Crystal), Joey Overstreet (Page), Gina Schank (Adam), son Daniel (Myriah) Kreiger of Belgrade, MT, and their children Zach, Madison, Reece, Turner, Abby, Mary, Logan Colton and Landen, sister Judy (Bob) Duffner of Harlowtown, MT, brother Frank Collins of Harlowtown, Sister-In-Law Anita Collins of Iowa.
Shirley is also survived 9 great grandchildren: Brenden, Wyatt, Knox, Kiana, Eddie, Mason, Kayden, Tyler Jr, Remmy, Audrie, Oliver and Orion.
The twisted Sisters of Livingston were a great group of friends, and she loved them immensely.
Memorial may be directed to the American Legion, 112 N. B St., Livingston, MT 59047.
Shirley has requested a private burial with family.