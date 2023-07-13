Shirley R.Kreiger
Shirley R. Kreiger Shirley R. Kreiger, 74, passed away June 28, 2023, in Livingston, MT. Shirley was born on February 19, 1949, in Big Timber, MT to Joseph and Yvonne "Jimmy" Collins.

Shirley married Edward Kreiger in St. Anthony's Idaho on September 15, 1964. Shirley and Ed had four children, Deanna, Cheryl, Edward and Daniel.

Shirley worked for the Livingston Public School District for 26 years.


