Robin Francis Kreatz Robin Francis Kreatz, 63, of White Sulphur Springs, passed away February 18, 2022, in Great Falls, MT. He was born on June 16, 1958, in Minneapolis, MN, to Robert and Deborah (Stimler) Kreatz. Robin Graduated from Wayzata High School in 1976, where he earned his nickname "Whalebait" from his wrestling and football participation. Robin enjoyed hunting, fishing, and kayaking on the Gallatin River, along with his other hobbies of woodworking, carpentry, and shooting guns. Robin joined the Navy in 1978, he served honorably and completed a three-year enlistment on board the USS Coral Sea. Robin's experience in the Navy taught him discipline and teamwork it allowed him to travel the world, it was one of his proudest accomplishments. Returning from San Diego, Robin headed off to Big Sky, MT, and during his lifetime raised several four-legged friends, they were well known by all, Nute, Butch, Duke, Bailey have crossed the rainbow bridge, and Jocko has been adopted by Robin's close friend. Robin spent his time cooking, bartending at various places, and then went to work with his dad doing plumbing, carpentry, and building houses. Tyler Cotterell and Robin worked together at Victory Supply until Robin moved on to the US Postal Service to deliver mail. There were many coworkers that Robin adored, but teasing Wyatt, the son of Kadey and John, with his artificial leg was a highlight of his day. Robin is preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Kreatz; father, Robert Kreatz (surviving spouse, Phyllis); and brother-in-law, Jim Hake. Surviving Robin are his sisters, Lisa Hake, Charlene (Galen) Karger, Colleen (Jeff) Cotterell; brothers, Dennis (Kathy) Kreatz, Joe (Pam) Kreatz; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great-nephew; aunts and uncles. Robin was known for the funny nicknames he had for all of his siblings. Even though he was large in stature, he had a heart that was larger than all of us combined, he was loved by all who knew him. We love you always and forever Lisa, Charlene Colleen, Dennis, and Joe A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Services. www.dokkennelson.com
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.