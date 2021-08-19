Krawiec, Richard Frederick Aug 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Richard Frederick Krawiec Richard "Dick" Krawiec passed away on August 9, 2021, at his home. He was born in Danville, PA on February 16, 1946, to Joseph and Genevieve Krawiec, joining his brother Joe. He spent his youth in State College, PA - graduating from high school and college there. Go Nittany Lions! From all accounts and stories, he was a meek, mild, and well-mannered young man (wink, wink, chuckle, chuckle). In the early 1970's he fulfilled his dream of moving west to Bozeman, MT where he was able to do some of his favorite things such as fly fishing on the Madison and Yellowstone rivers, shooting, hiking, hunting or just enjoying the outdoors. Dick loved everything about nature and the environment and was passionate about preserving it. He leaves behind his brother Joe Krawiec, daughter and son-in-law Kris and Kevin Christensen, and his spoiled bird Sunshine. No services are planned at this time. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joe Krawiec Richard Frederick Fishing Kris Genevieve Krawiec Kevin Christensen Chuckle Wink Recommended for you