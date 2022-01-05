Kravetz, Lillian Frances Jan 5, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lillian Frances Kravetz Lillian "Lee" Frances (Arvay) Kravetz, long time resident of Armonk, NY and Hobe Sound, FL, passed peacefully January 2, 2022, into the arms of her Lord in her adopted home of Bozeman, MT, just weeks shy of her 95th birthday. She truly had a wonderful life. Born on January 25, 1927, in the Bronx, NY to Esther and Barnabas Arvay; she was the 10th of 11 children, many of whom survived into their 90s. She loved exploring New York City and often told of taking her nickel subway rides as a little girl - alone - all over the five boroughs. That sense of adventure and exploration never left her. Graduating a year early at the age of 19 from New York University, she took a teaching position in the late 1940's in remote and undeveloped Los Alamos, NM, for the children of renowned scientists working on what was then, top secret projects. She recounted taking the train westward for her first time out of New York and being dropped off in the middle of nowhere on the isolated high desert of Lamey, NM with nothing but her steamer trunk and purse. While she vowed to leave the very next day, one prominent scientist told her, "If you leave now, you will run away from your problems the rest of your life." Those powerful words stayed with her and helped formulate her characteristic strong constitution and influenced her love of teaching. Teaching would become Lee's professional legacy. She spent several years at Quaker Ridge School in Scarsdale, NY, where her many students, to this day, refer to her as "the most powerful influence in their lives." They still remember her for her perfectly coifed hair, her exquisite make-up, and high heeled shoes. But most importantly they are thankful for her no-nonsense approach to teaching, pushing them to believe in themselves and set lofty goals. They recall not only her love of history and politics but also what a personal connection and human interest she took in her students. One wrote "She wanted us to LEARN. She was a very tough grader who reinforced critical thinking." Another said, "she was a difference maker in our lives and for many of us, she WAS the difference." Lee married Walter J. Kravetz on June 25, 1949, at the Featherbed Lane Presbyterian Church in Bronx, NY. They spent 44 happy years together until Walter's untimely passing in October of 1993. Walter's global career in television as a producer and director for NBC News and PBS, allowed them both to bear personal witness to some of history's most memorable and tragic events. They often socialized and entertained notable figures from sports, television, politics, and cinema and attended such storied events as national political inaugurations and conventions, grand slam tennis contests and Apollo rocket launches. Lee was a devotee of the sport of tennis. For much of her adult life, she was an avid player, instructor and played USTA tennis in Westchester County NY. She followed the sport intensely and could comment on every professional's strengths and short comings. She was also known to travel internationally, play golf, paint watercolors and was a licensed realtor in Westchester County. Lee might be best remembered to many for her devotion to the Lord. Her belief and dedication were unwavering through the many trials and tribulations life bestows upon us. She was quick to share the word, witnessed to others, performed healing rituals, established prayer groups and bible studies throughout her long life. She often volunteered to visit the sick and dying and she was a Lay Eucharistic Minister at local hospitals in Stuart, FL. She was a parishioner for over 20 years at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Hobe Sound, FL. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Kravetz, loving mother of John (Janet) Kravetz of Bozeman, MT, Barbara O'Connell of Portland, ME and Fran (Joseph) Pepe of Bronxville, NY. Cherished grandmother of Ryan O'Connell, Heather Vassallo, Michael O'Connell, Katie Pepe Lumsden, Amy Pepe and Joe Pepe and great-grandmother of Vivian Vassallo. Lee leaves an indelible mark on love for her family members, her friends, and her community. She will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family feels the best way to remember Lee's giving nature is by donating or volunteering with the charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the dedicated caregivers, especially JoAnne Naro, who filled the last days of her life with kindness, compassion and dignity. She will forever be embraced by all who knew her. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, on Monday, January 10, at 1PM. A private family service and interment will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Palm City, FL. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.