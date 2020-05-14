Sandra "Sandi" Jean Kraft Sandra "Sandi" Jean Kraft passed away at home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at age 73 after an extended battle with illness. Sandi was born in Rockford, IL on June 28, 1946 to Thomas and Faith Savage. Her family moved from Illinois, eventually settling in West Yellowstone, MT. After graduating from Ashton High School in Ashton, ID, Sandi moved to Seattle to work at Boeing as a key punch operator while attending business school. Upon graduating from business school, she moved back to West Yellowstone, eventually settling in Belgrade where she remained for the duration. During this time, she had two children from two previous marriages: Julie Marie Maxwell, born March 31, 1970, and Thomas John Basolo, born October 25, 1976. Sandi worked for many years in the land title business while living in the Gallatin valley. She was an avid bowler, participating throughout the years in many bowling leagues at Country Lanes before its closure. Sandi's favorite hobby, however, was reading. She was a voracious reader, who over many years created an extensive library that she took meticulous care of. On February 10, 2005, she married Keith Kraft, the final love of her life, while on a cruise in Jamaica. She was like a teenager again, always smiling and giggling. Sandi is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Faith, and her sisters Susan and Barbara. Sandi is survived by her loving husband Keith of Belgrade, her daughter Julie of Vail, CO, her son Thomas of Missoula, stepsons Justin (Kelly) of Bozeman and Jason (Brooke) of Manhattan, and her brother Thomas (Patsy) Savage of Ennis and four nieces Kim, Kelly, Kristy & Katrina. At this time, there will be no formal services. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Until we meet again ... We Love You! Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
