Kovatch, James Paul Nov 14, 2021 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James Paul Kovatch, 65, slipped away from us on November 2, 2021. He had been ill for a year. When the physician told him of the diagnosis Jim hollered "take it out!" Jim's doctor called Jim a Warrior. Jim said that he was stubborn. Jim said he did not want anyone to say "sorry" or "cancer." With the help of his friend Rick Lindner, Jim was able to attend every one of his treatments, many of which lasted five hours. During that time Jim wrote a booklet he called "My Journey.." a strong and true story about his journey through cancer. After his birth in Billings on June 9, 1956, he later returned there for special classes and stayed for over five years for schooling. Jim traveled with the Theater of the Deaf to countries in Europe and the Caribbean. He enjoyed genealogy and completed amazing research. Jim was a Board Member with the Montana Sons and Daughters of the Pioneers. He established an endowment at the Montana State University Dillon for history students. Jim's life was enriched by the Lindner family: Rick and Colleen and their children Joey, Dani and Amber. The family was there for Jim for holidays, doctor appointments and friendship. Their compassion is unmatched. Jim is survived by cousins Karalee Slaught and her family, Elaine Olsen and her family. Friends Diane Kovatch Evans, Dave Ross, Swaney, and Rocky. Jim worked for over 20 years at the MSU SUB where he is fondly remembered. Jim was active for many years at Eagle Mount and the Ridge. People working for the Galavan and Meals On Wheels enjoyed their visits with Jim. So, there we are. A life well lived despite many hardships. He laughed a lot, pushed ahead when necessary. And he was a warrior and yes, a little bit stubborn. A Memorial Service will be held at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service on Friday, November 19th, with gathering to begin at 1PM and sharing to follow. Burial of the urn will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery at 3PM. Memorials may be sent to the Kovatch Endowment for Montana History Students, Meals on Wheels, and Galavan. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. James Kovatch Paul Kovatch Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Paul Kovatch Rick Lindner Medicine Ethnology Joey Student Dani Amber Burial Recommended for you