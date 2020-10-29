Nathan Kovash- Vinard Kovash, 59, of Belgrade, passed away on Sunday, October 25 , 2020.A celebration of life in honor of Nathan will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Saturday, October 31, hosted at the Livingston Christian Center, 1400 Mount Baldy Dr., Livingston. A potluck reception will follow at the church, please notify Franzen’s what dish you are bringing. To view the obituary and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com.
