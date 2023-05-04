Jacqueline SueKorbet
Jacqueline Sue Korbet became an angel on March 22, 2023, at St, Joesph's hospital in Phoenix, Arizona due to respiratory failure. She was 39 years old. She had her family by her side.

She was born December 22, 1983, in Portland, Me. Jackie grew up in Sidney Maine and loved outdoor sports. She started kayaking Maine streams at 16. She was inspired to explore by an untamed spirit of adventure like Lewis and Clark.

She graduated from Messalonskee High in 2002, attended the University of Maine Orono. In the summer of 2003, she became a Registered Maine White Water Rafting Guide on both the Dead River and Kennebec River in Maine. Jackie was accepted into the student exchange program in her sophomore year with Ft. Lewis College, Durango, CO. Then left for Colorado in her toyota tercel with her skis, mountain bike and kayak on the roof.


