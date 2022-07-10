Galen Wayne Kolstad, 89, of Belgrade, MT passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home on July 5, 2022, from congestive heart failure. Galen was born August 17, 1932, in Havre, MT to Alta Ann Warden Kolstad and Clarence Kolstad. His childhood years were spent in Chester and later family moved to Great Falls where he attended and graduated from Great Falls High in 1950. Galen attended Stanford University and graduated from Montana State College in 1958. He received degrees in Agricultural Engineering and Agricultural Economics. After graduating, he returned to the Chester-Lothair area where he farmed and ranched for over 60 years. Galen married Merna Hope Hanson on December 27, 1956. After semi-retiring in 1991, they built a home in Peoria, AZ, lived there for 8 years, then returned to Montana. Galen took up bicycling and joined tennis leagues. He cycled in the San Juan Islands, Going-to-the-Sun Road/Glacier Park, and TOSRV, as well as other epic bike trips across Montana. Galen and Merna traveled extensively throughout the US, Canada, Europe and enjoyed cruises to Alaska, Panama, Hawaiian Islands, and Caribbean. Galen is survived by his wife, Merna of 65 years; daughters, Laura L. (Paul) Ferraro, Cynthia M. Kolstad; sons, Wayne L. (Lana) Kolstad, Tim D. (Kristy) Kolstad; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Alta Kolstad, and granddaughter, Amy Ferraro. Pursuant to Galen's wishes, a private family graveside service will be held at Liberty County Cemetery on July 11 at 11:00 A.M. Friends are welcome to join the family following the service for a luncheon at the Inverness Supper Club, at 12:30 P.M. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Galen Kolstad Wayne Kolstad
