Joe Knapp died on May 10, 2021 in Nashville. He was born January 7, 1980 in Juneau Alaska. After a 10 month pregnancy and 36 hours of labor he made his entry into the world. He was never on time since, hence his nickname SloMo Joe. In the 1993 his parents returned from teaching in Alaska and moved to Bozeman. Joe attended Bozeman schools and graduated in 1998. He moved to Boston for a year and then returned to Bozeman. Music was always his guiding passion. He started performing as a part of the Juneau Jazz Juniors. Even though he's started on the piano, the guitar was his preferred choice. Joe supported his music career by working construction, cooking and working at music villa, and continued performing in his off time. He also taught guitar to both adults and children. He left Music Villa to have more time for teaching, performing and songwriting. He performed as SloMo Joe with Chelsea Hunt, the Salamanders, Dead Yellers, Kelly Nicholson band, Dead Sky and others. He wrote and played the music for Freakout the musical. His latest endeavor was playing and touring with Amanda Stewart. He is survived by his parents Mike and Sandy Knapp, numerous cousins, aunts and uncles, and many of his musician friends. We are saddened to lose our talented son but have fond memories of our 41 years together. Now when we look up at the night sky the stars are singing and playing Joe's music. A memorial to be announced. Thank you Bozeman for your support and condolences. Joe Knapp Knapp
