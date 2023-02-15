Serene Pearl (Olson) Klumpar Serene Pearl Olson Klumpar, of Bozeman, MT, passed on January 30, 2023, six days shy of her 79th birthday. Serene was born in Waterloo, IA, on February 5, 1944, to Esther May (Buxton) Olson and Ethan Sidney Olson. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in the class of 1962 and earned her B.A. in Sociology at the University of Iowa in 1967. She married David M. Klumpar in Waterloo in 1964, and together they lived in Iowa City, IA; Durham, NH; Richardson, TX (where she worked at UT Dallas); Palo Alto, CA (where she worked at Bank of the West in Los Altos); and Bozeman, MT. She was an active member of various social groups and the Gallatin Valley Newcomer's Club in Bozeman, where she found a warm and welcoming community of dear friends. Serene is survived by her husband, David, of Bozeman and Georgetown Lake, MT; daughters, Caroline (Carrie) of Bellevue, WA, and Melissa of Medford, MA; brother, Samson Alfred Olson of Olathe, KS; and lifelong friend Selma Lohmeyer Putnam of Hamilton, MT; as well as many other friends and relatives, near and far. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Buxton Olson of Mason City, IA, in 2013. A lover of the written word, especially mystery novels, Serene was never without a book. She rarely met a crossword or acrostic she couldn't solve, loved bridge, trivia, and other games, and was known to indulge in a good pun. She enjoyed watching the seasons and wildlife at her homes in Bozeman and at Georgetown Lake in Montana. Eternally good- natured, she was adored by dogs and people alike, with a ready smile and kind word for both friends and strangers. Her passing leaves a hole in the hearts and lives of her husband and daughters. Her love and care was an anchor in our lives; we miss her dearly. A memorial gathering will be held in Bozeman at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Serene's honor to your local library or PBS or NPR station are suggested. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
