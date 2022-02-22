Edwin James Klatt There will be a Private Funeral Service for Edwin James Klatt, 89, of Strasburg, ND and formerly of Ellendale, ND. The Rev. Paul O.S. Preus will officiate. The service will be recorded and available at www.Carlsenfh.com under Edwin's obituary on February 23, 2022. Edwin died February 18, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community-Ellendale. Edwin James was born November 27, 1932, to Ludwig "Louie" and Nellie (Hollihan) Klatt in Winship, SD. He attended country school in Dickey County, ND, but graduated with the class of 1948 from Gallatin County High School in Bozeman, MT. Edwin then attended college at State Normal and Industrial College-Ellendale, ND, studying farm mechanics. Edwin was united in marriage to Alice Ann Brotherton on June 6, 1954, in the Forbes Presbyterian Church. They farmed and ranched southeast of Ellendale and after retiring from farming went south custom combining . After Edwin and Alice Ann retired, they traveled the United States and Europe. Their favorite pastime was dancing, and he played a lot of pool - even winning a few trophies. Alice Ann died March 6, 2007. Edwin continued to keep busy and enjoying any time that he could spend with his family. He and his fiancé, Anna Sjomeling lived in Strasburg. They spent many winters enjoying the Arizona sun, attending jam sessions and made a trip to Hawaii. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church-Ellendale. Grateful for having shared Edwin's life are his daughters, Gail (Paul) Veland of Ennis, MT; Joan Sheldon of Ft. Collins, CO; Brenda (Boyd) Sand of Ellendale; Amy (Donner) Dean of Byers, CO; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Lila Pinkertons of Helena, MT; Anna Sjomeling of Strasburg, ND, her children, Mike Sjomeling (deceased), Cindy Sandmier of Pollock, SD, Janet (Les) Kosters of Mobridge, SD, Jackie (Bob) Vetsch of Pollock, Bonnie (deceased) and Kenny Sjomeling of Strasburg; 15 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Alice Ann of 52 years and four brothers, Ernie, Cecil, Lester, and Lowell. Casketbearers will be Chase Dean, Gage Dean, Joe Veland, Lindsey Graden, Sally Sand, Thor Sand, Tracy Jenkins, Jim Sheldon, and Howie Youngman. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Alzheimer's Association, alz.org or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nationalmssociety.org. Klatt family sympathy cards may be sent to Gail Veland, 69 Tendoy Way, Ennis, MT 59729. Sjomeling family sympathy cards may be sent to Anna Sjomeling, 501 S. 2nd St., Strasburg, ND 58573. Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellendale has been entrusted with arrangements.