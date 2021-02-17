Craig R. Kitto Craig Richard Kitto, 45, died from injuries sustained in an avalanche on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Bozeman, MT. Craig was born on July 16, 1975 in Helena, MT to Richard and Elaine (Eicher) Kitto. Craig grew up in the Toston-Radersburg area on the Kitto Ranch under the cowboy tutelage of his Grampa Kenny, and his Dad, Rick. Craig graduated from Broadwater High School, a real Bulldog, in Townsend in 1994. Craig attended Montana State University, achieving both a Bachelor's and a Master's Degree in History Education, class of 1999. While attending MSU, Craig met the love of his life, Lana Habicht, and they were married March 12, 1999. He and Lana were always having a new adventure, whether on the lake surfing, or on the mountain barely keeping up with their girls. Craig and Lana's daughter, Kenna Dawn, was born in 2003, and daughter, Mollie Anne, was born in 2006. The family loved to travel together. Craig loved to camp, and he always attracted multiple fellow campers because of his enjoyment of the craft. He was an amazing Dad, not only to his two girls, but also a father figure to countless children who loved his warm, affectionate manner in their schools. In his 23 years in education, Mr. Kitto worked in Alaska, Montana, and Wyoming, but finally ended up home, back in Bozeman where he was the principal at Whittier Elementary School for the last 3 years. He leaves a legacy as a leader for children through his inspiration and constant willingness to put the children first. Craig was a welcoming servant to many, his home always being open to his friends, family, and community. He made his choice to serve the Lord at age 11. His love for the Lord, and for the Lord's people remained his chief focus throughout his life. Craig Kitto is survived by his wife, Lana, and his two daughters, Kenna and Mollie; his parents, Rick & Elaine Kitto of Townsend; and his two sisters, Marni (Jory) Thompson of Fort Benton (Erika (George Werk), Madison, Jace), and Alisha (Philip) Knaub of Townsend (Kailey, Kenzie). He is also survived by parents-in-law, Al & Eleanor Habicht of Saskatoon, SK; and Lana's siblings, Kerri (Darwin) Dolgopol of Saskatoon, SK (Amy, Jordan, Preston, and spouses), and Todd (Tammy) Habicht of Winnipeg, MB (Taylor, Tyren, and Tanae, and spouses). In addition, Craig is survived by countless cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends we call family, and his beloved students. His family adored him. He loved fiercely and without judgement. May we all love like Craig did and continue forward with kindness and adventure. He will never be forgotten. Visitation will be held Friday, February 19, from 3 to 4 P.M. at 467 Jet Way Dr. in Belgrade near the Speedway, followed by a Funeral Service at 4 P.M. To view the live webcast, please visit www.dokkennelson.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up for the benefit of Craig's wife and daughters. Checks may be sent to DA Davidson, 1101 E Main St, Ste 301, Bozeman, MT 59715 account xxxx441. Electronic funds may be sent via PayPal @LANAKITTO or Venmo @Lana-Kitto. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.