Robert Harold Kinyon Robert Harold "Harry" Kinyon was proud to say he was born in a log cabin in Painted Robe Coulee near Rapelje, Montana on August 18, 1924. He was one of seven children born to Gail and Anna Belle (Bird) Kinyon. Harry lived most of his 96 years in Montana. He attended Malmborg Elementary rural school on Jackson Creek and Gallatin County High School in Bozeman. In 1942 he joined the Army Air Corps and, after technical school in Utah, was stationed in England as an aircraft mechanic until the end of WWII in 1945. He attained the rank of Corporal and was honorably discharged in 1945. Returning to Bozeman, he courted Miss Eleanor Todd and she was quite taken with this handsome fellow who had learned to jitterbug to Glenn Miller while enlisted. They were married June of 1948 and lived in Livingston, MT where he worked for Montana Motor Supply. Eventually, he commuted to Bozeman to work for the Motor Supply and they raised their three children in Livingston until 1970, at which time they moved to Bozeman. He was a hard-working, gifted salesman for the Supply and loved engaging with people. He retired after 43 years. Harry loved community service, as evidenced by his active involvement in Optimist Club, PTA, Grand Avenue Christian Church, Model T Club, UCT, Masonic Lodge and the Shriners, Octogenarian Coffee Club, and he served on the Bozeman Salvation Army Board. He also enjoyed singing with Bozeman's Chord Rustlers. He enjoyed hunting and camping, collecting pens, woodworking, flying airplanes, pitching horseshoes with friends, gardening, snowmobiling, racing Model T's, and anything automotive. He loved entertaining his grandchildren with puppets and puzzles. He passed away in assisted living on February 8, 2021 with his family at his bedside. The family deeply appreciates the caring staff at Highgate Cottage. He was predeceased by his parents and all six of his siblings: Dorothy, Burton, Charles, Nellie, Gertrude, and LaVerne. Harry is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Eleanor, as well as his three children: Dayle (Jim) Dick, Richard (MaryJane) Kinyon, and Claudia (Frank) Watrous. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on March 19, 2021 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. A graveside service with full military honors is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. on August 14, 2021 at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to Bozeman Salvation Army, PO Box 1307, Bozeman, MT 59771, memo: "In Remembrance of Harry Kinyon". Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
