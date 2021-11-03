King, Mathilda "Tillie" Nov 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mathilda "Tillie" King On August 14, 2021, at the age of 102 years, Mathilda "Tillie" King, left this earthly world with her family at her side. She went directly to Heaven to be with her past friends and family and her savior Jesus Christ. Mathilda was born on August 4, 1919 in Wilkensburg, Pennsylvania to Catherine and James Kerr. She was one of five children. She graduated from Wilkensburg High School in 1937. On February 8, 1942 she married Joseph F. King. World War II had started at this time and two days after their marriage, Joe was drafted into the United States Army and sent to the battle lines of Europe. Joe and Tillie did not see each other for four years, until he was finally discharged from the Army. For several years they continued to live in Wilkensburg. A son, Frederick J. King, their only child, was born to them on August 31, 1946. In 1951 Joe and Tillie bought a home in Monroeville, Pennsylvania and lived there for 22 years. In the summer of 1973 Joe and Tillie sold their house, packed up their belongings, and headed to Gallatin Gateway, Montana to be closer to their only child and family. Tillie was an excellent wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandma. She was also an excellent seamstress and knitter, and was talented at crocheting. She entered many of her creations into the Montana Winter Fair and over the years won many blue ribbons and Grand Champion ribbons. Tillie was a member of the Gallatin Gateway Christian Reformed Church and served as the custodian of the church for many years. She truly enjoyed the friendships that she made with other church members. Mathilda was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers and sisters. Her husband, Joseph, passed away on February 8, 2006, which was their 64th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her only child, Fred (Jennifer) King; three grandchildren, Ray (Donalee) King, Renee Keegan, and Lori (Neil) Ross; eight great-grandchildren, Allie (Zac Walker), Madison King, Trae Kimble, Amanda and Jessica Keegan, and Charlie, Carsen, and Cale Ross; and two great-great-grandchildren, Steel and Piper Walker. Mathilda's last years were spent at Gallatin Rest Home. The King family will be forever grateful for the outstanding care that she received from all the professionals at all levels of support there. Gallatin County residents are very fortunate to have this facility available for extended health care. The King family would also like to thank a very special person, Holly Hausmann. Holly spent a lot of quality time with Tillie well before and up to the last day of her life. Friends like Holly are very treasured. So while America has lost another of "America's Greatest Generation" and we have lost a mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, we are so happy for the amount of time that she has been in our lives. A Memorial Service for Mathilda's family will be held at a future date. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mathilda King Military Christianity Frederick J. King Joseph F. King Holly Hausmann Zac Walker Pennsylvania Cale Ross Recommended for you