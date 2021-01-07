Cecilia Ann Kiefer Cecilia "Cec" Ann Kiefer, 91, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 in Bozeman, MT. She leaves her second cousins, Kathryn A. (Kiefer) Noyes, Larry Kiefer, Nancy (Kiefer) Wagner, Mary Atkins and cousins Michael & Kim Noyes, William Noyes, Kendra Noyes & Mitchell Noyes. She is preceded in death by her father James A. Kiefer, mother Olive Ann Kiefer and her brother James B. Kiefer. She was born and raised in her home in Bozeman on May 9, 1929. She was a Bozemanite through and through, never entertaining living anywhere else. She attended Holy Rosary Grade and High School and Gallatin County High School. She also attended MSU and earned a teaching degree. She worked in the Registrar's Office for 30 years. She was an avid softball player, bowler, and football fan. She was a leader and trainer for Girl Scouts and a life member of Holy Rosary Church and the Bozeman American Legion Auxiliary. A Rosary will be held Friday, January 8, 2021 at 4:30PM with a Vigil at 5PM at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, followed by burial at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
