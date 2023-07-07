Ronold WayneKessler
Ronold Wayne Kessler, 75, of Enumclaw Washington, passed away peacefully in his home on May 27, 2023.

Ron was born to Arnold and Jane Kessler on September 29, 1947, in Bozeman Montana, where he lived until moving to the Seattle area in 1980. Although he lived in Washington for many years, Ron always considered Montana as his home.

Ron joined the Marine Reserves after graduating from high school and was very proud of his service. He enjoyed sharing with others his experience in training fellow Marines in winter outdoor survival and repelling and was even featured in a story in Leatherneck, a Marine magazine, for his leadership and skills.


