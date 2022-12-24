Connie Mae Kent Connie Mae Kent, 86, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her home in Bozeman. She was born February 27, 1936, in Havre, MT to Elroy and Verna Stueck of Big Sandy, MT. She was the first child of four, growing up in Big Sandy, Havre, and Great Falls. Her parents moved the family to Bozeman in 1950. Connie graduated Gallatin County High School and attended Montana State College, majoring in art. On September 13, 1958, she married Donald Lee Kent, her high school sweetheart and started their life of 64 years. She worked as a bank teller at Commercial Bank of Bozeman, becoming head teller. Connie also worked at JC Penney, Western Bank of Bozeman, for the Gallatin County Treasurer in the motor vehicle office, as a masterful seamstress, and became a partner in the Sewing Bee in the Bozeman Hotel. She was a dedicated homemaker and gardener. She enjoyed hauling her boys & friends to Bridger Bowl in the 1956 Willy's Jeep so they could ski in the Buddy Warner Ski Program, and she could spend the day skiing with her friends. Other long-time social activities included: bowling on a women's league, camping, golfing at Riverside Country Club, shooting pool with her mother, and the BWAGS group. She and Donald enjoyed traveling that included ventures along the US west coast from Valdez, Alaska, to Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas Mexico. An especially memorable trip was with Donald, his brothers Bruce & Skip, and their wives, Helen & Maryann, to visit their Swiss cousins. They enjoyed Switzerland so much they went back with their children & grandchildren. They were able to make trips to Hawaii twice! They especially enjoyed a cruise on the Mississippi river aboard the paddle boat Delta Queen. The Montana Youth ski group made annual trips to ski areas all over Montana and Canada. These trips always included much fun and merrymaking! Connie was a proud member of organizations such as the Methodist Church, Eastern Star, Sons and Daughters of the Pioneers, and helping Donald with Algeria Shriners at many of their functions. After moving around in several rental homes in Bozeman, in 1973 Connie & Donald were able to purchase an old farmhouse they refurbished and turned into a beautiful home they lived in together for 49 years. Connie had two sons, Irvin and Kevin...both with no middle name, which confounded everyone who asked for their full names and earned them nicknames given to them by their father. While Connie was carrying her first child, she also earned a nickname, Tug. All these nicknames remain more prominent in most people's minds when they think of our family. Connie is survived by her husband, Donald Kent; brothers, Don and Jay Stueck; sister, Sherry Britt; son, Kevin (Angela) Kent; grandson, Andrew (Nicole) Kent; granddaughter, Jocelyn (Jonathan) Kent; and great-grandchildren, Michael and Abbie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elroy and Verna; and son, Irvin. A Celebration of Life for Connie will be held at 1 P.M. on Wednesday, December 28, at Dokken-Nelson. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com