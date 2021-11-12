Kent, Cecil Newton Nov 12, 2021 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cecil Newton Kent passed away Sept. 23, 2021, in Mesa, Ariz. He was 85. Cecil was born Aug. 3, 1936, in Bozeman, Mont. He graduated from Gallatin County High School, and continued his education with graduate degrees from Western Montana and University of Montana. While at Western he met Lois Moran. They married in 1962 and had three children. They remained married until Lois’ death. Cecil coached and taught in the Physical Education Department and, later, Education Department at Northern Mont. College, from the late 1960s-1994. In 1995, Cecil and Lois retired to Townsend, Mont. The couple became snowbirds, spending the warmer months in Mont. and wintering in Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lois; a sister; and a nephew. He is survived by son, Craig (Christine) Kent of Boerne, Texas; daughter Lori (Dom) Lauricella, of Queen Creek, Ariz; daughter, Linda Kent, of Townsend, Mont.; four grandchildren, Gary, Dylan, Colin, and Celia; and numerous nieces and nephews. No funeral services are planned at this time. Memorials in his name may be sent to Shriners Children’s Hospital. Cecil Kent Newton Kent Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cecil Newton Kent Lois Moran University Education Mont. Kent Linda Kent Education Department Arizona Recommended for you